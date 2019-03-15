James J. O'Connell, Jr.

James J. O'Connell, Jr., age 56, a lifelong resident of Newtown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13th at Danbury Hospital with his extended family by his side. He is preceded in death by his father, James J. O'Connell, his mother Isabelle M. O'Connell and his sister Catherine O'Connell.

Jim was a graduate of Newtown High School. He worked at Stop & Shop in Newtown and at Newtown's own newspaper "The Newtown Bee" sorting the sports section - both jobs he loved dearly. In Jim's younger years, he was an avid participant of the Special Olympics and was the NY Yankees & Dallas Cowboys' number one fan. Jim enjoyed traveling with his family and extended family - going on camping trips, to baseball & football stadiums, riding shotgun in the big truck and trips to Stew Leonard's for his meatball grinders & milkshakes. He loved big dogs, especially his own dog 'Root Beer'. You could always find Jim listening to old time favorites - Glenn Campbell, Elvis and Kenny Rogers or watching his favorite old western movies with John Wayne and shows 'M*A*S*H' & "The Six Million Dollar Man'. He was deeply loved by all that knew him. A celebration of life is scheduled on Saturday, March 16th from 3:00 - 4:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. in the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to the , https://www.alz.org/. Published in News Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary