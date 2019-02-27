James J. Pannell

New Fairfield - James John (Jim) Pannell, age 57, died peacefully at home February 24, 2019 after a short illness. He was born March 1, 1961 in East Meadow, New York and moved to New Fairfield with his family when he was a teenager. Jim was a trusted and valued employee of Diamond Electric Supply for over 30 years.

Jim will best be remembered for his quick wit and wonderfully wicked sense of humor. He was guaranteed to bring a smile to your face with a silly joke or snappy comeback. He had a truly generous spirit, and could always be counted on to help, whether friend or stranger. Jim loved kids and dogs, and they loved him back.

Jim was never happier than when he was on the water, fishing from his boat with Jodi, his wife of 35 years. An avid outdoorsman, he also enjoyed biking, camping, and fishing in any season. He also enjoyed history, movies, and excelled at trivia. Jim was a skilled craftsman and talented carpenter; he could fix or build anything.

Jim is survived by his wife Jodi and sons Daniel and Brian (Laurell) Pannell, sisters Jeanne Daniels, Judith Behl, Joyce DeMoore, Jane Pannell, Margaret Bonacci (Dominic), brother John Pannell (Eileen), and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his son Kevin, sister Joan, parents John and Florence, brothers-in-law Kenneth Daniels and Thomas Behl, and parents-in-law Marlin and Marilou Blosser.

Jim's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Jim was deeply loved and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.

