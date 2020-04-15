|
James J. Went
Riverhead, New York – Mr. James J. Went, of Riverhead, NY and also of the Villages, FL, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 71.
Son of the late Henry J. and Mary (Tomascek) Went, James grew up in Brookfield, CT, earned his bachelor's degree from Bentley College and his M.B.A. from Villanova University as well as becoming a Certified Public Accountant. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry his entire career before retiring in 2005. Jim was a devoted father and enjoyed relaxing by the pool, playing cards, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Mr. Went is survived by his children, Matt Went and his wife Athena, Chris Went and his wife Jessica, Jeff Went and his wife Jamie, Alicia Went; his brother, Bob Went and his wife Martha; his grandchildren, Domenic, Jocelyn, C.J., Adelaide, Jonathan, James, Kevin, and Grace; his step children, Nina Bambina and her husband Andy Buck, Francesco Bambina and James Bambina; his step grandson, Arthur; his nephew, Andy and wife Jeanine, and his great nephew Eddy. He was predeceased by his nephew Anthony (Tony) Went.
Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit the Cornell Memorial Home website at www.cornellmemorial.com to view the complete obituary and additional information.
Published in News Times on Apr. 16, 2020