James "Peter" Lacey
James "Peter" Lacey, 82, of Kent, formerly of Danbury, husband of Ann, died at Danbury Hospital on Saturday, September 21st. He was the beloved father of Patrick, Jennifer, Thomas, Kathleen and Melissa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday September 26th2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, Kent. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in James' name to: VNA Northwest CT, 607 Bantam Rd., Bantam, CT 06750 or visit [email protected]
Published in News Times on Sept. 24, 2019