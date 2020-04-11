|
James M. Bartolo
Brookfield – Mr. James M. Bartolo, age 79, of Brookfield, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Brookfield.
Mr. Bartolo was born August 25, 1940 in Stamford, son of the late Gaetano Bartolo and Angelina (Faugno) Nilan. He was retired after working for over 30 years as a telephone technician for Southern New England Telephone, was a baseball fan, devoted Women Huskies Basketball supporter and had a deep interest in history.
Mr. Bartolo is survived by his daughter: Caitlin Bartolo of New Milford, his granddaughter: Elizabeth Barnett, his grandson Benjamin Barnett, and his sisters: Cheryl Brown of Punta Gorda, FL and Christine Knox of New Canaan.
Funeral services for Mr. Bartolo will be held at a time to be announced. There are no calling hours. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to _USO (United Services Organization) uso.org/donate or USO, Department WS, PO Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20090-6860.
Published in News Times on Apr. 12, 2020