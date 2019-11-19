|
|
James B Nonenmacher
James B Nonenmacher, 64, of New Milford, CT; beloved husband of Deborah passed away on Nov. 18, 2019. Born to Philip (late) and Shirley Nonenmacher. Graduated from New Milford High School, class of 1973, where he met his high school sweetheart, Debbie (Zargo).
Survived by his wife; his two children Christopher and Erica (Avlon); grandchildren Madeleine and Caleb; sister Lee Ann Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews. Employed by Vanguard Products for 22 years and enjoyed his weekends with friends boating on Candlewood Lake. Family and friends are invited to an informal celebration of his life at his home on Sunday, Nov 24 between 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the James B Nonenmacher Memorial at https://everloved.com/life-of/james-nonenmacher/
Published in News Times on Nov. 20, 2019