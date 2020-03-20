|
James W. Parks Sr.
James W. Parks Sr., 88, husband of the late Elizabeth P. Parks, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Laurel Ridge Nursing home in Ridgefield, Connecticut after a long and difficult battle with dementia and Alzheimer's. Born March 18, 1932, in Stamford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Guy and Lurlin Parks. He owned and ran Westfair Boiler Repair for over fifty years. He is survived by his daughter Renae and her husband Samuel Stietzel of Redding, Lisa Parks of Norwalk, son James Parks, Jr., Bethel and Brian and his wife Lola of Southbury. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth and his wife Margaret (Peggy) of Readfield, Maine. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Jennifer Barton Hunt, Heather Barton, Lindsay Stietzel Faulk, Luke Stietzel, J.J. Parks, Jhonathan Parks, Chelsey Martylewski (Monkey), Daniel Parks, and Cristina Parks Toi. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Elizabeth, he was predeceased by his brothers Guy and Arthur and sisters Irena Gass and Vada Markward, as well as daughter Debra Parks Barton and her husband Walter and niece Malinda Stietzel Petit. Our family would especially like to thank the staff at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center in Ridgefield for the extremely professional and loving care that they provided in his last years of his life and they assisted greatly during a very difficult time in his life. Due to the ongoing health emergency, there will be no calling hours. Burial will take place Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fairfield Memorial Park, 230 Oaklawn Ave., Stamford, CT with a graveside ceremony. There will be a memorial service planned in the future for friends and family when conditions improve and gatherings are once again permitted. Please visit www.collinsfh.com to leave condolences.
Published in News Times on Mar. 21, 2020