James Patrick Filgate, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 30, 2019. Jim was born on May 5, 1953, in Stamford, CT, the son of Agathea and John Filgate. His family moved to Ridgefield, CT in 1962 and he graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1971. He was a prominent guitar teacher and longtime owner of Apple Studios in New Milford, whose talent and knowledge helped hundreds of students realize their musical potential.

He was known for his love of music, his tender heart, incredible generosity, and hilarious sense of humor. Perhaps the biggest Beatles fan on the planet, he played George Harrison in The Cast of Beatlemania for more than two decades. He was a multi-instrumentalist and played the guitar, drums, bass, and piano. Jim was a member of several well-known bands throughout the tri-state area, including New Joy, Pelican, Lytes, Cinema, Revolver, Future Tense, and Downhill Tangerine. Every Sunday during football season, you'd find him on the couch yelling at the TV. He was famous for flinging out his favorite quotes from all his treasured movies and TV shows, including "I like the Tin Man!" Jim's family called him their sunshine because any room he walked into was immediately filled with joy and laughter. Always a jokester, he had a knack for making everyone laugh. He was a notorious performer even when he wasn't on the stage. A kid for life, there was never a dull moment when Jim was around. He was the most generous, bighearted friend and family member we could ever hope for. He enriched every life he touched.

He is survived by his mother Agathea Filgate, three brothers, Michael (Nancy), of Pawling, NY, Gary (Alison) of Barrington, NH, and Roger (Bernadette) of Danbury, CT and seven nieces and nephews (Jennifer (Nate), Michele, Colin (Kate), Emma, Jessica, Winston, and Harrison as well as 3 great-nieces and nephews: Jack, Molly, and Joey, and more friends than we can count. Friends will be received on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.