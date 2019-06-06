The News-Times Obituaries
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Church
Danbury, CT
James R. Kery
James R. Kery
James R. Kery, 90, of Danbury, CT passed away on June 4th at his residence. He was predeceased by his wife, Mariellen (Keenan) Kery.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10th at St. Peter Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9th at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org.
For a complete obituary and further information, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on June 6, 2019
