James R. Kery
James R. Kery, 90, of Danbury, CT passed away on June 4th at his residence. He was predeceased by his wife, Mariellen (Keenan) Kery.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10th at St. Peter Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9th at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org.
For a complete obituary and further information, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on June 6, 2019