James B. Robbins

James B. Robbins passed away from natural causes on Friday, May 31st, 2019 while residing at Hancock Hall in Danbury, CT. He was born in Worcester, MA on March 25, 1926.

In World War II he served in the Navy aboard the USS Bataan CVL 29 from August 1, 1943 until October 17, 1945. With the 3rd and 5th Fleet Task Forces 38, 58, and 62. He served in engagements in New Guinea, The Caroline Islands, The Mariana Islands, Okinawa, The Philippine Sea, The East China Sea, Amami, Kikai, Kyushu, Yokosuka, and Tokyo. During his service he was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Medal, and the Six Stars Philippines Liberation Ribbon.

He was a son, brother, husband, father and a veteran. He is survived by his sister Dorothy, his wife of 41 years Elizabeth (Tomaino) Robbins and two step sons Robert and Philip Britton. He is also survived by his three sons and their families. Richard and Anne Robbins, Laurance and Susann Robbins and Michael and Margaret Robbins. Eight grandchildren, Andrew, Heather, Jimmy, Valerie, Lauren, Christopher, Stephen and Matthew. Thirteen great-grandchildren, Sadie, Elle, Charlotte, Fischer, Merrill, Nolan, Ryleigh, Landon, Ellie, Eddie, Dexter, George, and one yet to be named. He was predeceased by his first wife Ann Patricia (Feeley) Robbins, the mother of his three sons.

After the war he had a long career with the Republic Foil Company, in Danbury, CT and then Salisbury, NC. After returning to Danbury he spent some years as a Journeyman Electrician, then as the Plant Manager at Danbury Printing & Litho Company.

Family and friends are encouraged to call Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Danbury, CT. Published in News Times on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary