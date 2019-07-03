|
|
James Robert Lenahan
James Robert Lenahan, 69, of New Milford, CT, passed away peacefully, on June 30th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Rita Mack (nee Harper), daughters Cassandra of Jersey City, NJ, Samantha of Peterborough, NH, Jessica Mack of the Bronx, NY, granddaughter Iris Palmer of Peterborough, NH, brother Thomas (Connie nee Brady) of Lacombe, LA, sister Jan (Joe O'Brien) of Sturbridge, MA, and several nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer Foundation. Arrangements handled by Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on July 4, 2019