James Ross
1963 - 2020
James Joseph Ross
James Joseph Ross, 57, passed away on May 4, 2020 with his family at his bedside after a 35-day battle with COVID19. Jim was born on January 19, 1963 in Bristol, CT. He was the son of late Richard Ross Sr. and Marcia (Coates) St.John. Jim was raised in Bristol before moving to Danbury, CT for the last 30 years. Even though he lost the battle to this horrific virus, Jim gained everything and more when he entered through the gates of heaven.
Jim is survived by his brothers Richard F Ross Jr. and his wife Jean of Terryville, John Ross and his wife Amanda of Newington. His niece Calynn (Ross) Renouf and her husband Justin. Nieces Kaci Manderson, and Summer Steiner. Nephews Jeffrey Spear, Shawn Donahue, and Benjamin Ross. His dear friend Jeffrey Hutcoe. Jim was predeceased by his sister Susan M. Ross.
Jim was a very fun, loving, goofy, and charismatic guy. Jim had a wonderful sense of humor. His love for the New York Yankees was remarkable. Jim wore his heart on his sleeve and would be there for anyone in a heartbeat. He loved his family and friends whole heartily. Jim was an artist who loved to draw gifts for his loved ones with his artistic ability.
Jim was celebrating 30 years sobriety this year; he was a devoted AA leader and helped hundreds through their sobriety. Jim was very proud of his sobriety and loved helping others and sharing his personal testimony as encouragement. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Danbury Hospital ICU unit and the first step down from ICU Thank you for being on the front line. Jim will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He will forever reign in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, send donations to any AA meeting, soup kitchen or homeless shelter in your area in memory of Jim Ross. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Danbury News Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Rest in Peace Jim.
Danielle D
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
My prayers for your family. I'll miss you Jim. You showed me how to keep going when things get tough.

Lee G.
May 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to your family. Jim was a regular at Famous Pizza and we are saddened to hear the news of his passing. Will miss our talks about the Yankees & football. He will be missed!
Perry Anastasakis
May 8, 2020
My condolences and prayers to Jim's family
John P.
Friend
