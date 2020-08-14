James Stewart

James F. Stewart
James (Jim) F. Stewart, age 81, of Brookfield passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020.
He was born in Queens, NY, on March 19, 1939, to Henry and Anne (Doris) Stewart. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry Stewart and sisters, Nancy Paccadolmi and Alice Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Dunne Stewart, and three children: Janine S. Eagle (and husband Edward) of Ridgefield, CT, Nicole C. Frosch (and husband Scott) also of Ridgefield, CT, and James F. Stewart II (and wife Marieta) of Charlotte, NC. Jim was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Ned Eagle, Miles & Stella Frosch and James & Aida Stewart. Jim also enjoyed spending time with his furry grandchildren, Spike, Daffy, Rocco, Millie (the only feline) & Oreo.
Jim graduated from Manhattan College with a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering and a Master's Degree also in Electrical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport. Jim was always captivated by space, and dedicated his 35 year career to aerospace engineering. Two of his most significant achievements were working on the Apollo Lunar Landing Module and the Hubble Space Telescope.
Jim was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish for 45 years. He enjoyed golf and very rich chocolate cake. Staying true to his New York roots, Jim was an avid Yankee and Giants fan.
A private family viewing will be held at Honan Funeral Home with a funeral mass following at St. Joseph's in Brookfield, CT at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 17, limited with respect to social distancing. Mass will be streamed live on www.stjosephbrookfield.com
. You may also participate from the church parking lot using smart devices or tuning into 106.5 FM. Interment will be private at St. Rose Cemetery in Newtown, CT. A celebration of Jim's life will be scheduled when safe and appropriate.
Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 163 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT 06804.