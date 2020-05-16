James Trainor
Brookfield – Mr. James W. Trainor (a.k.a. - Sam), age 68, of Brookfield, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Candlewood Valley Health Center in New Milford, CT. Mr. Trainor was born February 19, 1952 in New York City, son of the late Thomas and Julia (Baumeister) Trainor. He was a graduate of Brookfield High School, an electrician, an electrical line worker, a carpenter and a mechanic. He worked for many years in construction and was retired from Pitney Bowes, Plastics Division.
James was a kind, gentle soul who loved life, knowledge and the human connection. He was an amazing grandfather who would move mountains to see his grandson smile. Their bond was unbreakable, and he loved nothing more than spending time with his grandson. He liked spending time with friends and family and meeting new people. He enjoyed current events, walking down memory lane, and getting lost in conversation. James believed knowledge was key, and knowledge was power. He liked to read, watch documentaries, and outsmart contestants on Jeopardy. Chess, checkers, crosswords and scrabble were among his favorite past times.
He was always willing to help others. He would help neighbors with home repairs, mowing lawns and shoveling snow. He would pet sit, housesit or babysit when asked and gladly helped with the family businesses. James knew how to enjoy life's special moments. He admired colorful sunsets, hawks soaring in the sky, the frolics of local wildlife, and nurturing seedlings. He was impressed by the powerful light of lightning and referred to thunder as natures drums. James was a patient man who loved to take his time and do things right. In some ways, his passing at this time exemplifies his personality and the way he lived his life, putting others first and waiting for the right time for himself.
To honor him and his preferences, our family plans a celebration of life when the world reopens, so we can reminisce and honor him together. Please reach out if you knew him and would like to be included. James is survived by his daughter Chelsea Trainor and Michael Tomanio of Brookfield, his brother Thomas Trainor and wife Sue of Maryland, his sister Doreen Rafferty and husband Richard of Brookfield, his grandson Bryton Tomanio of Brookfield, and lots of cousins throughout CT, NY, NJ, PA and FL.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 16, 2020.