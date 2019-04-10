Jamie Lynne Gorton

New Milford - Jamie Lynne (Beckman) Gorton, age 31, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by family members at Columbia University Medical Center in New York.

Jamie was born on November 28, 1987 in Danbury, CT to parents James Beckman and Deborah (Fabich) Beckman. She was a 2005 graduate of Shepaug High School in Washington, CT, subsequently receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design from Western Connecticut State University in 2010 and a Master's Degree in Interactive Media from Quinnipiac University in 2014. She married Christopher Gorton on August 23, 2014, in Warren, CT, before making their home New Milford, CT that same year. She was employed as a Design and Interactive Media Manager at Sportech, Inc. in New Haven, CT, a job that allowed her to not just flex her organizational skills, but also indulge in her artistic and creative talents. These traits carried over to her personal life where she was an avid baker, crafter, and home decorator among various creative outlets. These passions were only outmatched by her devotion to family and friends, taking great joy in being an aunt to her niece and nephews, a godmother to her godchildren, and an unending source of love and support to all her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Chris, her father James, her stepmother Pam (Knipe), her sister Michelle Dowling and husband Chris, her nephews Tucker and Sawyer, her niece Harper, her half-sister Cassandra (Clemens) and her dog Riley.

The family will greet relatives, friends, and others touched by Jamie's life at the Cornell Memorial Home (247 White St., Danbury, CT 06810) on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A memorial service will follow beginning at 7 p.m. Burial and committal services will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at Center Cemetery in Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ehlers-Danlos Society (www.ehlers-danlos.com). Published in News Times on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary