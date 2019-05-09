The News-Times Obituaries
|
Jan Wentink


August 10, 1939 - May 2, 2019 Jan Wentink, age 79, of Sherman, CT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT, with his devoted wife, Christina, by his side. In addition to his wife Christina Wakatsuki, Jan is survived by his brother, Joop, and sister-in-law Madga Wentink of Apeldoorn, Netherlands; his sister-in-law Els Wentink of Abcoude, Netherlands; and many loving nieces and nephews. Jan was predeceased by his brother Henk Wentink. A celebration of Jan's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the at . For condolences and fond memories of Jan, please go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on May 9, 2019
