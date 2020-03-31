|
|
Jane Kraver
Jane Kraver age 57 passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Bethel. Jane was raised in Fairhaven, MA and is survived by her loving husband Steve, children, Michael his wife Sarah, Daniel his fiancée Morgan, daughter Sarah as well as her mother Anne, brother Walter, sisters Audrey and Martha as well as many nieces and nephews. There was nothing more important to her than family. Her definition of family was not just her blood relatives, but close friends as well. She opened up her heart and home to everyone and dared to be her most true self.
She touched the lives of so many people; from the students she taught at Bethel High School to random strangers she helped. She was always the first to "pay it forward" at the Dunkin drive through and lived her life with the motto of "Be Kind". Jane was the glue to her family and to her friends.
When Jane was around with a glass of wine, a party was never far behind, whether it was one person or a whole neighborhood. People were just drawn to her. Her infectious smile and laugh were contagious and often said, "There is no bad day that a good dance can't fix".
She truly lived her best life she knew how to, making sure that she always put others before herself. Jane had more friends than one could imagine, from the Bethel Daisy's and her book club of over 20 years to her new friends in North Carolina and always made space for one more. Although she lived in Bethel for over 20 years she never lost her Massachusetts roots and fiercely defended it with her strong accent.
The family will hold a private service, and a celebration of life is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers please pay it forward with a random act of kindness, as she would have wanted.
If desired donations can be made to the Scotty Fund - PO Box 1080 Bethel, CT 06801.
Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Apr. 1, 2020