Jane MacLellan

Jane MacLellan Obituary
Jane Underhill MacLellan
Jun 13, 1932 - Feb 9, 2020 Jane M. Underhill MacLellan, age 87, of Brookfield and formerly of Southbury passed away peacefully at home on February 9. She was the loving mother of four, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of five. Jane had one son, George Jr., and one sister, Joyce Thomas, who predeceased her. She is survived by her three remaining children, Sharon, Gail, and Wesley. A celebration of Jane's extraordinary life will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 2 School St., Woodbury from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Feb. 11, 2020
