In Loving Memory of Jane Managan August 9, 1932 to April 1, 2014 Mom, five years have passed now since you were called to Heaven. You may not be here with us but you are here spiritually and in our thoughts everyday. We all miss you greatly and wish we had more time and our memories help with our wish. It could just be something that happens or a casual conversation that tells us that you are there looking over us. We love you, Mom. Tom, Sue, Amanda, Melissa, Thomas, Candace Derich & Addyson
Published in News Times on Apr. 1, 2019
