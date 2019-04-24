Jane Piazza Springer

It is with great sorrow to announce the untimely death of Jane Piazza Springer, age 65 of Huntersville, North Carolina, formerly of Vista, New York.

Jane was born on January 26, 1954 in Dobbs Ferry, NY, the daughter of the late Harold and Joan (Crowley) Piazza. Jane was predeceased by her husband Leonard Springer.

She leaves behind her sons, Peter (Vanessa) and Nicholas, and her daughter Jessica, all of North Carolina. Jane loved being a "Gram" to her grandsons, Mason, Grady, and Ashton.

In addition, Jane leaves her brother, Jim Piazza of New Fairfield, and sisters Debbie (Noel) MacCarry of Danbury and Margaret (Pete) Plevka of New Milford, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur Piazza.

Jane loved her family above everything else. She was also an accomplished marathon runner. Jane was a graduate of Saint Vincent's School of Nursing in New York City, and had enjoyed a long career as a Registered Nurse.

Funeral services for Jane will take place on Monday, April 29th at 1:00 p.m. in the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury. Burial in Gerow Cemetery, New Fairfield will be private.

The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Monday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that you please make memorial contributions to your local animal shelter.

Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2019