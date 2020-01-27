|
|
Jane Seaman
Jane Louise Decker Seaman, a Danbury resident for 60 years, passed away on January 22, 2020. Jane, age 94, was a Bronx native, daughter of Fred P. and Mabel Cook Decker. She traced her American roots back to the Burnham brothers' arrival in 1635. Jane and her late husband Richard M. Seaman (d. 1998), owned a package store (on Padanaram) in the 1960's. After Richard retired and her children (Ellen and Jeff) left home, Jane enjoyed working at Carole's Textiles, starting in 1978. Each spring, she waged a valiant (but futile) campaign against dandelions as she tended her vegetable and flower gardens. A long-time member of the Congregational Church of New Fairfield and their Outdoor Ministries, Jane pulled weeds, sewed children's costumes, knitted prayer shawls and blankets, and made thousands of tuna sandwiches over the years. Jane walked everywhere and was still swimming 36 laps (1/3 mile), several times a week at the Brookfield Y until she was 90! She talked to everyone, neighbor and stranger. Her upbeat spirit, humor and zest for life was obvious to all who knew or met her. Her family will treasure her memory, as Jane treasured them. She leaves her son Jeff (Elaine Allen) of Oakland, CA; daughter Ellen (Ben Kae) of Torrance CA; grandchildren Christopher, Julia, Tyler and Miriam. The family thanks the staff at (Masonicare) Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for their loving and devoted care.
Burial will be private and a celebration of Jane's life will be held in the spring. Donations to Outdoor Ministries in Jane's name are welcome. Congregational Church of New Fairfield, 20 Gillotti Road, New Fairfield, CT 06812.
Published in News Times on Jan. 28, 2020