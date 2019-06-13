|
|
Jane Marie Zurinskas
Jane Marie (Green) Zurinskas, 82, of Simsbury, CT, passed away on June 5, 2019 with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Reginald Zurinskas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070 on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Burial will follow at The Simsbury Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Simsbury, CT 06070. There are no calling hours. Please visit https://vincentfuneralhome.com/ for more information.
Published in News Times on June 13, 2019