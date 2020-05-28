Janice L. Gurshin
Janice L. Gurshin, 78, passed away peacefully in Glastonbury, CT, on May 24, 2020, with her beloved husband of 18 years, Christopher, at her side.
Janice was a native of Danbury, CT, and an employee of Prudential Connecticut Realty for 23 years.She was a devoted mother, loved spending time in her garden, and was an avid reader and letter-writer. Everyone who knew Janice loved her sweet, gentle spirit, her thoughtful nature, and beautiful smile, and knew how truly special she was. Her warm hugs, delicious Thanksgiving dinners, and unconditional love will be missed more than we can express.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher Gurshin; her children, Mary Swenson and her husband Rob of Newburyport, MA; her son Stephen LoPinto of Newington, CT; her daughter Leigh-Anne Lui of Culver City, CA; her grandson Hayden Lui of Culver City, CA; her stepchildren Christopher Gurshin of Exeter, NH and his wife Denise; Vanessa Douglas of Charlestown, MA and her husband Jeff; her step-grandchildren Alexia Gurshin and Carolena Douglas; and her brother Joseph Ginty and his wife Kristine of Danbury, CT. Special acknowledgement goes to her dear aunt, Frances Butera of Danbury, CT, and cousins Sally Cartaya of Yorktown Heights, NY and Marcia Mishico of Brookfield, CT, along with her extended family in Australia, the Plaias, for their love and support.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com. Donations in Janice's memory can be made to support Merkel cell carcinoma research at www.merkelcell.org.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 28, 2020.