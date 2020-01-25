The News-Times Obituaries
Jason Beck
Jason Curtis Beck, 33, of Norwich, son of Jeanette (Showah) Kenney of Norwich and Kurt Beck of Oakville, died tragically on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Norwich.
Jason was born on March 15, 1986 in Waterbury, CT, to the joy of his mother, father and their respective families. A graduate of Watertown High School with the Class of 2004, he attended Western Connecticut State University. Jason was blessed with a high I.Q. and was fascinated with all aspects of how the brain functions, especially neurobiology. His dream was to continue his studies to pursue a degree in psychology as a neuropsychologist.
Jason was truly a gentle soul with a loving heart. He was always helpful to family and friends and would offer help to strangers in need, making new friends in the process. He had a warm smile that would light a room and kind eyes that drew people towards him. Jason had a wonderful and witty sense of humor. Our hearts are shattered by his untimely passing and he will be truly missed by all his family and friends.
Jason is survived in addition to his parents by his stepdad Edward Kenney; his Aunt Aura Showah; Uncle Russell Peterkin; Uncle Gunnar Kallstrom; Uncle Lou; and Aunt Harriet Beck. He is also survived by cousins, Jesse and Ashmi Peterkin, Nate Peterkin, Jon and Melissa Wilson, Jennifer Beck and David Beck.
A Celebration of Jason's Life and visitation will take place on Wednesday,
January 29, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury followed by a gathering at Widow Brown's Restaurant, 128 Federal Rd., Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Safe Futures, 16 Jay Street, New London, CT 06320 would be greatly appreciated to honor Jason's memory. (Safe Futures is a domestic violence service providing help for people dealing with domestic violence)
We sadly say farewell to our son, nephew, cousin and friend
Published in News Times on Jan. 26, 2020
