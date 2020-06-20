Jay Brundage

Jay Brundage, 79, born August 24, 1940 passed peacefully June 3 in Lacey, Washington with family by his side.

Originally from Norwalk and Ridgefield, Jay was a retired police sergeant for 20 years with the Norwalk PD. Owner of American environmental technologies in Ridgefield, then Bethel, till he sold it.

Predeceased by his first wife Patricia, son Jay, and 2 grandchildren .

Survived by his children Laureen Natalino (Gino) Bethel, CT, Barbara Brundage, Tricia Mentnech (Tony) Woodbourne, NY, and Matthew Brundage (Cathy) in Waxhaw, NC, Anda Brundage, his 2nd wife and their children Atasha, Angelique and AJ Brundage in Lacey, Washington, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy.

Jay loved to travel especially with his grandchildren who will never forget the memories of their Poppy. Jay will dearly be missed by so many family, friends and past coworkers!

A memorial will be held in Lacey.

In memory of Jay, donations can be made to:

Lacey Fire Station 35

3701 Williamette Dr.

Lacey, Washington 98516



