Jay V. Albano
Dec. 29 1958 - Apr. 16, 2019
Jay V. Albano, age 60, of Danbury, CT passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Jay was born December 29, 1958 to the late Barbara (Michinko) and James Albano in Danbury, CT. Jay was well known for his big heart and caring nature. He loved and was loved by his family and friends dearly. His light-hearted energy gave him the unique ability to brighten any room he entered. He created cherished memories during the quality time he spent with his wife, daughters and family members, as they meant everything to him.
Those who knew Jay, knew how much he loved his co-workers and amateur radio fraternity. He had unfaltering pride in the work that he did and established one-of-a-kind relationships with his colleagues. N1NRP was an outstanding ambassador of good will worldwide. Thank you to CARA for providing a second home to him. As the Vice President of the club, Jay always made astounding contributions and always had the future of the club in his best interest. He stayed in touch with all the HAM radio members on his way to and from work, while also organizing and participating in fox hunts and field days. He found tremendous joy for all of his friendships, with a special thank you to Marlon for continually going above and beyond for Jay.
Jay is survived by his wife, Juliana Albano, daughter, Carolina Albano and stepdaughter, Monica Tavares. He is also survived by his siblings, James Albano, John Albano, Barbara Conrad, Vincent Albano and Beth Arvilla along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT. A burial will immediately follow the Funeral Mass at Saint Peter Cemetery, Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, CT.
In lieu of flowers, Jay's family asks that donations and contributions be made to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Albano family.
Published in News Times on Apr. 17, 2019
