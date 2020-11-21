1/
Jean A. Heron
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean A. Heron
Jean A. Heron of Danbury, Connecticut, devoted wife of Daniel P. Heron, died peacefully on November 16, 2020, at her son's home.
Jean was born on February 12, 1939, daughter of William J. Behari, Sr. and Alfreda (Silkman) Behari. She graduated from Danbury High School and lived in the community all of her life. She was a nurse and worked in area nursing homes during her entire career and retired from Mediplex of Danbury. She was a parishioner at St. Peters Church in Danbury. She enjoyed crafting and baking. Loved and cherished, she will be missed by all who knew her.
Family was the center of her life. Besides her beloved husband of 62 years, Jean is survived by seven sons, Daniel, Jr. and Laurie of Danbury, Michael and Debra of Wichita, Kansas, Steven and Sheri of Wichita, Kansas, James of Danbury, Leo of Danbury, Peter and Tracy of Bethel and Patrick and Margie of Danbury. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her siblings (and spouses), William J. Behari, Jr. (Penny) of Cary, North Carolina, Joseph Behari (Marie) of Franklin, Ohio, John Behari (Maryann) of Danbury and Barbara Urban (Stanley) of Darlington, South Carolina along with numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind Carolyn Wixted of St. Augustine, Florida, her aunt and lifelong friend. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Alfred Behari and Robert Behari.
A private memorial Mass was celebrated at St. Peter Church. Contributions in her memory can be made to Danbury Regional Hospice or to your favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Green Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved