Jean A. Heron
Jean A. Heron of Danbury, Connecticut, devoted wife of Daniel P. Heron, died peacefully on November 16, 2020, at her son's home.
Jean was born on February 12, 1939, daughter of William J. Behari, Sr. and Alfreda (Silkman) Behari. She graduated from Danbury High School and lived in the community all of her life. She was a nurse and worked in area nursing homes during her entire career and retired from Mediplex of Danbury. She was a parishioner at St. Peters Church in Danbury. She enjoyed crafting and baking. Loved and cherished, she will be missed by all who knew her.
Family was the center of her life. Besides her beloved husband of 62 years, Jean is survived by seven sons, Daniel, Jr. and Laurie of Danbury, Michael and Debra of Wichita, Kansas, Steven and Sheri of Wichita, Kansas, James of Danbury, Leo of Danbury, Peter and Tracy of Bethel and Patrick and Margie of Danbury. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her siblings (and spouses), William J. Behari, Jr. (Penny) of Cary, North Carolina, Joseph Behari (Marie) of Franklin, Ohio, John Behari (Maryann) of Danbury and Barbara Urban (Stanley) of Darlington, South Carolina along with numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind Carolyn Wixted of St. Augustine, Florida, her aunt and lifelong friend. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Alfred Behari and Robert Behari.
A private memorial Mass was celebrated at St. Peter Church. Contributions in her memory can be made to Danbury Regional Hospice or to your favorite charity
.