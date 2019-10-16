|
|
Jean C. Holmes
Jean C. Holmes, a 68-year resident of Bridgewater, CT and more recently a two-year resident of Chestnut Grove in New Milford, CT passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in New Milford, CT at the age of 91.
Jean was born September 17, 1928, daughter of the late Gustav and Signe Carlson in New Milford, CT. She graduated from New Milford High School in 1945. In June of 1951, she married Richard R. Holmes in the New Milford Congregational Church. Jean worked at the New Milford Savings Bank after graduation from High School until her first child was on the way and then was a busy stay at home mom to her two children until they were in High School. She was actively involved in starting the first kindergarten program in Bridgewater and was active in the PTA and other community functions after that. She re-entered the work force as the office manager for her husband's optometric practice, Dr. Richard R. Holmes in New Milford. Richard predeceased March 15, 1988.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Judith Holmes Brown (Chris) of Sherman, CT; son William Holmes (Debra) of Lubec, ME; and grandchildren Colin, Tyler, Melissa and Angela. She was predeceased by her brother Albert Carlson and sister Elsie Kenney.
A family graveside service will take place Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Center Cemetery in New Milford. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Rd., P.O. Box 7, Bridgewater, CT 06752 or the New Milford Lions Club, P.O. Box 894, New Milford, CT 06776, for their eye care fund.
Published in News Times on Oct. 17, 2019