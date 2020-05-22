Jean Hunt
1927 - 2020
Jean L. Hunt
Jean Loretta Hunt, age 93, of Bethel, CT died at her home on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Jean was born in Manchester, NH, February 13, 1927, daughter of the late Warren Lincoln and Florence (Pollock) Hunt. A longtime Bethel resident, she worked at Bard Parker and the Eaton Corp. for many years, until her retirement.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her twin sister: Janet L. Hunt and brothers: Donald and Howard Hunt.
Per her request, there are no services or calling hours planned. The Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

Published in Danbury News Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
