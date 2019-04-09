Jean M. Dube-Brown

Sep. 24, 1940 - Apr. 7, 2019

Jean Marlin Dube-Brown, of Bethel, CT passed away on April 7th, unexpectedly from an aneurysm. She was born on September 24, 1940 in Mount Kisco, NY to the late Franklin and Dorothy (Dibble) Saunders. Jean was a graduate of Stamford High School. She retired in 2005 after working for the Town of Bethel for 15 years as the Public Works Secretary.

Jean enjoyed sitting on a bench, taking in the outdoors with an ice cream in hand or visiting with family on her back deck. Jean also looked forward to playing Bingo with her friends at St. Peter's Church in Danbury, CT. Jean was an avid gardener and loved to watch the birds. Her hobbies also included cooking Sunday dinners, doing puzzles, playing board games, and spending time with her beloved dog, Rocky. She looked forward to yearly family vacations in Rhode Island; and her most favorite thing was to spend time with the people she loved the most.

Jean was loved by all who knew her. What we will miss most about Jean will be her quick wit and loving nature. Jean always put her family first. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Stephen R. Brown of 24 years, her sister, Susan Dube, and her brother, Thomas Saunders. She is survived by her three children, Gerald Dube, Jr. and his wife, Ava, of Danbury, CT; Dr. David T. Dube and his wife, Bernadette, of Oklahoma; and Darlah C. Dube-Roy and her husband, Roger, of Bethel, CT. Jean loved spending time with her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by her brother Frank and Judy Saunders of Danbury, CT, her sisters Barbara Deicke of Gaylordsville, CT, and Christine Lucsky of New Milford, CT.

Jean's family will be accepting condolences on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT 06810. Funeral Services will be held at the First Congregational Church of Bethel on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial for Jean will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Dodgington Rd., Bethel, CT.

