Jean M. McGough
Jean Anna Mary Quirk McGough of Putnam Lake, New York passed into the loving arms of her Creator at Filosa Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Danbury, CT on December 5, 2019 after a brief illness. She spent many memorable, loving years with her daughter Mary Ann Carson and son-in-law, Douglas R. Carson, Jr. of New Fairfield, CT.
Born in Manhattan, New York on May 7, 1928, daughter of Thomas Francis Quirk II and Ethel Geraldine Lang Quirk, Jean attended St. Columba (elementary) School and was a graduate of St. Michael's Academy, both in NYC.
Jean wore many "hats" throughout her career. In her early years she worked in Manhattan; and after moving with her family to Putnam Lake in the early 1960's, she and her husband Bill became proprietors of McGough's General Store. There, Jean operated the postal substation in Putnam Lake, a branch of Brewster Post Office which is now included on the Town of Patterson's Historic Site. One of the highlights during her working years was commuting and spending time with her beloved nieces at Grolier.
Jean will be especially remembered for her dedication to her church and family. She volunteered for the Catholic Youth Organization in NYC and at Sacred Heart Church in Putnam Lake where she also served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also volunteered in the church office for many years. Her strong Christian faith, generosity, warmth, sweetness, selflessness, good sense of humor as well as her deep-rooted love and caring for her family will be remembered and treasured always.
She will be deeply missed by her beloved daughter Mary Ann and husband Doug, beloved granddaughters Denise Lang Cocozza and husband Robert Cocozza, Natalie Turner Venskus and husband Aaron Venskus, cherished great-grandchildren Trevor Dean Cocozza, Kevin William Cocozza and Luke Benjamin Douglas Venskus, godchildren, generations of nieces, nephews, and many other loved ones and friends. She was predeceased by the love of her life, husband William C. McGough, her parents, and siblings Doris Quirk Rich, Thomas F. Quirk III, Marian Quirk Giacomo, and William Thibault.
Jean's family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by Danbury Hospital doctors and staff and staff at Filosa.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Haviland Drive, Patterson, NY at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Maple Avenue Cemetery, Patterson, NY. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY from 3 to 7 p.m.
Donations in Jean's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 414 Haviland Drive, Patterson, NY.
Published in News Times on Dec. 8, 2019