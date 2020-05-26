Jean Rajcula
Jean A Rajcula
Mrs Jean A Rajcula age 86 passed away peacefully at Bethel Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Paul P Rajcula.
Jean was born in West Haven CT daughter of the late Vernon & Mable (Suprenant) Hotchkiss.
She was retired after working for many years as a secretary for many local doctors. After retirement she enjoyed her grandchildren and vacationing with friends and family in Maine and Vermont.
Jean is survived by her children, George and his wife Linda of Danbury, Michael and his wife Barbara of Claremont Florida, and Laurie Breton of Venice Florida. Grandchildren Josh, Sarah, & Julia Rajcula of Clarmont, Nicholas Breton of New Milford, and Candice Troiano of Danbury. Great grandchildren Nathan & Stacy Troiano of Danbury, and her large loving family and friends.
Burial will be at a time convenient for the family.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



Published in Danbury News Times on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
