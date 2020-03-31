|
|
Jean McPherson Sollmann
Jean McPherson Sollmann, a devoted and adored wife, mother and grandmother, and a resident of Redding, CT for 54 years, died on March 23—three weeks before her 90th birthday. She was born April 12, 1930 to William Charles and Dorothy Sheffer McPherson, and was raised in Cranford, New Jersey.
After attending the Hartridge School in Plainfield, NJ, Jean graduated from The Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts, where she trained under renowned painters such as Avery Johnson, Gustave Cimiotti, and Henry Gasser. She loved to sketch from nature and specialized in oil paintings of wild game on rough-cut slate—works that were commissioned by private collectors and for Hunting World, a big game outfitter in New York City.
Jean's love of color, design, furniture, and art inspired a vast portfolio of drawings, paintings and crafts she collaborated on with her husband during their 64-year marriage. Many were created in a woodworking shop on a 300-acre, family-owned farm where they began their life together in Bedminster, NJ. There they crafted everything from canoe paddles to coffee tables, Christmas gifts for every member of their family, and the original Spin-Art prototype. One of Jean's most magical creations began with delicate spun glass Christmas trees she commissioned from a glass blower. She hand-painted tiny ornaments on the glass branches in bright colors, mounted the trees on a red velvet-covered mahogany bases, and displayed them under glass domes. These exquisite Christmas decorations won a coveted spot in the exclusive 1960s Henri Bendel hand-drawn catalogue.
In 1967, Jean moved with her family to Redding where she became an award-winning Sotheby's affiliate realtor for more than 30 years. Over her lifetime she was an accomplished businesswoman and an active volunteer — devoting time in her earlier years to The Gill School, The Matheny School, and The Junior League of Morristown, NJ. She was a member of the
National Society of Colonial Dames of the State of New Jersey, The Society of Mayflower Descendants, and The Huguenot Society of America.
True world travelers, Jean and her husband shared a deep passion for nature. Their adventures were far-flung and often remote — with many canoeing and trekking expeditions into the Canadian wilderness, British Columbia, Alaska, the Arctic Circle, the Rocky Mountains, the Northwest Territories, and many parts of Asia, China, and Europe. They took several treks into the middle hills of the Himalayas, once accompanied by the son of Tenzing Norgay, the second climber to reach the top of Mount Everest along with Sir Edmund Hilary in 1953. Unique journeys included canoeing 350 miles down the Yukon river; kayaking through the icy waters of the Arctic Circle; hiking through the jungles of Bhutan; traveling thousands of miles to observe lithographs, textiles and soapstone carvings in the Inuit hamlet of Pangnirtung on Baffin Island, and waking up in a two-man tent to magnificent sunrises in the Rocky Mountains. In later years, the couple traveled extensively throughout the American Southwest, where they visited many American Indian tribal communities and became strong supporters of the area's arts and crafts.
An interest in paleontology helped Jean and her husband identify a unique fossil trace while hiking in British Columbia—an artifact now in the permanent collection of Yale University. Jean's keen eye for spotting the tiniest things on the ground—particularly four-leaf clovers, of which she had an extensive collection—was a family legend, and the fossil discovery became the basis for a scientific paper at Yale that challenged previous theories about the placement of archaeological plates in North America.
Jean lived a full and wonderful life, passing her good humor, grace, fierce loyalty to family and playful spirit on to her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Ekko Sollmann in 2014. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Kimberly of
Norwalk, CT; her brother, William McPherson III of Key Largo, FL; her son, Robert, Jr. and wife, Kathryn of Wilton, CT; and her daughters, Anne W. Ryder Ziebarth and husband Michael, of Bedminster, NJ and Elizabeth Durling and husband Dean, of Whitehouse Station, NJ. Her legacy will live on with five grandchildren — Caroline and Gracyn Sollmann, Elizabeth Ziebarth, and Oliver and Margaret Durling.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Luke's Church in Gladstone, New Jersey. Contributions in Jean's memory can be made to Danbury Hospital, 24 Hospital Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Apr. 1, 2020