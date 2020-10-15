1/
Jean (Stevenson) Turosky
1930 - 2020
God saw that Jean was getting tired, so He put His arm around her, He whispered, " Come with Me."
Jean (Stevenson) Turosky of Sandy Hook, CT passed away on Friday, Oct. 2nd, 2020, 13 days before her 90th birthday. She was the oldest of five daughters born to Edward and Anna (Bigham) Stevenson.
Jean was born on Oct. 15th, 1930 in Danbury, CT. Jean graduated from St. Peter's Parochial School in 1944 and Danbury High School in 1948. After graduation, she began her career with the Southern New England Telephone CO. and remained there until her retirement. She was united in marriage to Edward Turosky at St. Peter's Church on July 17th, 1954. Jean is survived by her sisters, Sally Barry of Deerfield Beach, FL, Joan(George) Bond of Hudson, WI, ten awesome nieces and nephews, and a special cousin, Mary Jane Maxwell of Ocean City, MD.
Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Turosky, sisters Ann Main and Kathryn Stevens, and brothers-in-law, James Main and Stuart Barry. A very special thank you to nephews Jim(Linda) Main, Jeffrey (Pam) Stevens, and niece Elizabeth Stevens for all the help and kindness they bestowed on their Aunt Jean.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Newton, CT on Monday, Nov. 23rd, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. If so desired, memorials in honor of Jean may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church.



Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
