Jeanette M. Potenziani

Danbury – Mrs. Jeanette Marie (Brennan) Potenziani, age 80, of Danbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury. She was the widow of John L. Potenziani.

Mrs. Potenziani was born January 17, 1939 in Danbury, daughter of the late William P. and Mabel (Wilcox) Brennan. She was a 1958 graduate of Danbury High School and retired after working for 38 years as a Unit Secretary at Danbury Hospital. She was an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan, enjoyed traveling, eating at the Cracker Barrel, watching television masses and loved cats. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Danbury and a member of the V.F.W. Post 149 and AARP Chapter 3340.

Mrs. Potenziani is survived by her cousin and best friend: Patricia Cypher of Danbury, the two of them being affectionately known as Frick and Frack, her close friends: Andre Reed, Mannuel Lourenco, Jean and many cousins. She was predeceased by her brother: Ernie Brennan.

Mrs. Potenziani's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Danbury. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury.

Memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Innovative Hospice Care of Fairfield, 777 Commerce Drive, Suite 220, Fairfield, CT 06825. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com Published in News Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary