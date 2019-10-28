Home

Jeanette Simone Obituary
Danbury – Mrs. Jeanette K. (Perry) Simone, age 85, of Danbury, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of the late Armand A. Simone.
Mrs. Simone was retired after working at the Danbury Public Library for 43 years. She is survived by her children: Perry Simone and his wife Diane of New Milford, John Simone of Bethel and Tish Walker and her husband Jack of Danbury and her two grandsons: Christopher and Nicholas Walker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Danbury. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . To view the complete obituary, place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 29, 2019
