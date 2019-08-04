|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JEANNE KOWELSKI On Her 45th Anniversary in Heaven 3/21/48 - 8/3/74 I AM WITH YOU ALWAYS As you hold me close in memory, even though we are apart, my spirit will live on there within your heart. When you lean on others and their caring hugs enfold you, within their loving arms, I'll be there to hold you. And beyond the far horizon, when we'll finally be together where love will be eternal and life will last forever. When we truly love, it is never lost. It is only after death that the depth of the bond is truly felt and our loved one becomes more a part of us than was possible in life. My dear sister, my heart has been broken for 45 years. May you be at peace with Mom and Dad. Always Loved and Sadly Missed, your sister, Faylene