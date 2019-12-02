|
Jeanne Lisa Porwitzki
Jeanne Lisa Porwitzki of Danbury, 58, died on November 30, 2019 at Regional Hospice, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on August 15, 1961, daughter of the late Dwight and Shirley (Johnson) Porwitzki.
Jeanne was a graduate of New Milford High School, and worked as the Service Manager for Ingersol Auto.
She will be sadly missed by her brother Gary Porwitzki and sister Joan Sullivan (Gerald). She is also survived by her nephew Brian Porwitzki and nieces, Neva Clark (Brian) and Lisa Reichin; and dear friend Valerie Morrison.
Special thanks to Todd Ingersol for his love and support through Jeanne's illness.
A Memorial Service will be held at Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road on Wednesday Dec 4th at 7 p.m. Family and Friends may visit before the service between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Dec. 3, 2019