1/1
Jeanne M. Tilley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne M. Tilley
Jeanne M. Tilley, 83, passed away on August 1, 2020 at her home in Louisa, Virginia. She was born in Danbury, Connecticut. Jeanne was employed at several retail stores before becoming a full-time homemaker. Jeanne was preceded in death by her father and mother George and Agnes Pierce; her husband John Tilley; two brothers Richard Pierce and George Pierce; one sister Anita Russell. Jeanne is survived by one son Jack (Sharon) Tilley of Southbury, CT; two daughters Linda (Alan) Kozlowski Pulaski, NY, and Marcie Horree Louisa, VA.; eight grandchildren Jonathan and Sarah Tilley of Southbury, CT and Kayla (Brydges) Hamilton Louisa, VA; Courtney Horree Louisa, VA, Casey, Christopher, Phillip and Katarina Kozlowski of Pulaski, NY; two great-grandchildren Aubrey and Wade Hamilton of Louisa, VA. Visitation for Jeanne M. Tilley will be held Friday, August 7,2020 at Woodward Funeral Louisa, VA from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 9459 Poindexter Road, Louisa, VA. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Louisa, VA. We will be following COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face- covering and social distancing. Please visit on line guest book at www.woodwardfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodward Funeral
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Grace Freewill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved