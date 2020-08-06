Jeanne M. Tilley
Jeanne M. Tilley, 83, passed away on August 1, 2020 at her home in Louisa, Virginia. She was born in Danbury, Connecticut. Jeanne was employed at several retail stores before becoming a full-time homemaker. Jeanne was preceded in death by her father and mother George and Agnes Pierce; her husband John Tilley; two brothers Richard Pierce and George Pierce; one sister Anita Russell. Jeanne is survived by one son Jack (Sharon) Tilley of Southbury, CT; two daughters Linda (Alan) Kozlowski Pulaski, NY, and Marcie Horree Louisa, VA.; eight grandchildren Jonathan and Sarah Tilley of Southbury, CT and Kayla (Brydges) Hamilton Louisa, VA; Courtney Horree Louisa, VA, Casey, Christopher, Phillip and Katarina Kozlowski of Pulaski, NY; two great-grandchildren Aubrey and Wade Hamilton of Louisa, VA. Visitation for Jeanne M. Tilley will be held Friday, August 7,2020 at Woodward Funeral Louisa, VA from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 9459 Poindexter Road, Louisa, VA. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Louisa, VA. We will be following COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face- covering and social distancing. Please visit on line guest book at www.woodwardfuneral.com