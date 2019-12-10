|
Jeanne P. Mulvihill
Jeanne P. Mulvihill, age 83, passed away on December 8, 2019. She was born June 4,1936 to Henry and Ann State. She was a 1954 graduate of Danbury High School, and a lifelong resident. Jeanne was employed by the Danbury School System's lunch program for 46 years, retiring in 2018.
She was the signature tap dancer for Elmwood's Finest at the Danbury Senior Center. She also enjoyed singing with The Sweet Adelines and other local singing groups.
She is survived by her loving children Nancy Mulvihill (Linda), Marita Ferguson (Steve), and Daniel J. Mulvihill, Jr; cherished sister Rita Baumann; dear granddaughters Laura, Lisa & Steph Ferguson; nephews Philip Baumann (Kim), David Baumann, and their children; and most of all her dog Lucky whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by many dear friends, especially Linda Mulvihill and Betty Mulvihill.
Calling hours will be held at Green Funeral Home 57 Main Street Danbury, CT on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter's Church on Friday December 13, 2019 at 10:30 am followed by burial at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jeanne's memory can be made to the Danbury Animal Welfare. Danbury Animal Welfare Society, 147 Grassy Plain St. Bethel, CT 06801.
Published in News Times on Dec. 11, 2019