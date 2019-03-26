Jeanne Washburn

Fort Collins – Jeanne Washburn, a longtime resident of Bellvue and Fort Collins, CO, transitioned on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Lemay Health and Rehab Center.

Born on November 16, 1934 in the New Fairfield/Danbury area in CT, to Frank and Clara (Gerstenmaier) Kaeser. Jeanne attended a one room school house in her early years, then grammar school in New Fairfield, and graduated from Danbury High. Jeanne was employed at the Barden Corporation upon graduation from high school. She married Allan Morgan Washburn (of Bethel ) on June 29, 1957, in New Fairfield, CT, and became a homemaker for her family. In 1971, the family ventured west and settled in the Bellvue area, known as Rist Canyon for several years, where Jeanne worked briefly serving lunch in the Cache La Poudre schools. The family lived briefly in Brodhead, WI from 1975-1977. Jeanne worked several years with the Fort Collins based Hewlett-Packard firm and then retired from Poudre Valley Hospital.

Jeanne relished the outdoors, caring for her yard and gardens, hiking with friends and family, picnics, camping, pot lucks, cook-outs, home-made ice cream, a good water melon, gospel, bluegrass and old rock 'n roll music, and never turned down a good rally of back yard volley ball.

Jeanne is survived by a sister, Evelyn Joudy of New Fairfield, CT, daughters, Jeanna of Loveland, CO and Jessie Whitham of Tumwater, WA and a son, David (Laura) of Fort Collins, CO. Grandchildren Amy Washburn, of Fort Collins, Ben Washburn of Las Vegas, NV, Isaac Whitam of Loveland, CO and Owen Whitham of Oklahoma City, OK (student), and great grandson, Tyler Gustin of Thornton, CO; several nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents and brothers Frank, William, Christine, Janet and Ruth, a niece and two great-nephews.