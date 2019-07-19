The News-Times Obituaries
|
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeffrey Taylor


1945 - 2019
Jeffrey Taylor Obituary
Jeffrey C. Taylor
Jeffrey C. Taylor, 74 passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Norwalk, CT on March 23, 1945, he was the son of the late George and Gudrun (Lowe) Taylor. After graduating from Norwalk high school in 1963, he moved to Danbury, CT, where he met the love of his life, the late Cathleen (Durkin) Taylor. Jeff owned and operated his own contracting firm, JCT Builders, and built many houses in the greater Danbury area. Jeffrey was a kind hearted man who loved playing golf, watching his beloved New York Yankees, and spending time with dog Yogi. Jeff is survived by his sons Gregg of Danbury, and Chris and his wife Karen (Cleary) of New Fairfield, his grandsons Brayden, Blake, and Brody, whom were his greatest joys; his mother-in-law Jeanne (Ferris) Durkin, sisters-in-law Maureen (Larry), and Jeannie (Bob), and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was predeceased by his wife Cathleen, his parents George and Gudrun, his three brothers George, Gregory, and Gordon, all of Florida, his father-in-law James Durkin, and his sister-in-law, Rosemary Manacek. Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5-8pm at Green Funeral Home, located at 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ann's Place, located at 80 Saw Mill Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. (203) 790-6568.
Published in News Times on July 20, 2019
