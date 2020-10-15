Jeffrey L. Voegele
Oct. 14, 1955 - Oct. 5, 2020
Jeffrey Voegele, 64 years old of Sebastian, Florida, unexpectedly passed away from natural causes on October 5th. He has joined in heaven his beloved mother Viola, father Albin, and brother Gary.
Born and raised in Danbury, CT, Jeffrey had a powerful impact at Western, CT State University as an actor, director, and producer of multiple theater productions. He served as president of the school's drama club, and founded a children's theatre group - the Mashed Potato Players. After several years as a performer and as a key member of the Channel 10 news team in Danbury, Jeff moved to the Treasure Coast, and convinced his parents that it was the perfect area for their retirement.
For nearly 40 years he lived in the Sebastian area, and delighted thousands of young children as a key performer for the Mashed Potato Players which he also transplanted from CT – and for which he was an actor, writer, director, and producer. In addition, Jeffrey became a respected news media figure, as a local news anchor, producer, and talk show host. He also wrote, directed, and produced a series of independent videos for families. In 2019 he completed his first full-length movie entitled Baby for President, which starred a number of local residents and celebrities. On the day of his death, Jeffrey had just completed the final editing of his second feature length film. He also had been working on a documentary featuring a world-renowned South Florida artist.
From 2008 to 2017 Jeff focused on assisting his aging parents. He brought great comfort and joy to both Viola and Albin, while still trying to maintain an active professional career. With two business partners, Jeffrey founded the Buzz TV Network, which serves over 60,000 Treasure Coast homes as Comcast Channel 1098, with a combination of original newscasts, talk shows, and other programming.
Jeffrey is survived his brother David (and his wife Lois), his niece Elinor Albin (and her husband George Eichman IV), his nephew Henry Albin, his nephew Lee Voegele, and his niece Sandy Shaefer (and her husband Chris). His passing will be mourned by countless numbers of Treasure Coast residents, particularly those who were fortunate to have enjoyed one or more of his hundreds of performances by the Mashed Potato Players over 40 years.
No formal memorial service is planned, as per Jeffrey's wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations on Jeff's behalf to the American Cancer Society
. Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story about Jeff is asked to visit his memorial page at www.seawindsfh.com
.