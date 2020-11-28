1/
Jennifer A. Call
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
Jennifer A. Call
Jennifer A. Call, of Danbury, CT, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on November 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Jen was born on July 17, 1971 at Danbury Hospital.
She is survived by her mother Helen Call of Danbury and her father Charlie and stepmother Liz of New Milford. She is also survived by her fiancé Chris Okpych of Danbury, and by her sister, Melody Plummer of Ridgefield, brother-in-law Ron and nephew Emerson, step-grandmother Patricia Kelsey-Call of Westport CT, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves her beloved fur babies Boots and Baby Girl.
Funeral services will be private and at the request of her family.



Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
