Jennifer A. Call
Jennifer A. Call, of Danbury, CT, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on November 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Jen was born on July 17, 1971 at Danbury Hospital.
She is survived by her mother Helen Call of Danbury and her father Charlie and stepmother Liz of New Milford. She is also survived by her fiancé Chris Okpych of Danbury, and by her sister, Melody Plummer of Ridgefield, brother-in-law Ron and nephew Emerson, step-grandmother Patricia Kelsey-Call of Westport CT, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves her beloved fur babies Boots and Baby Girl.
Funeral services will be private and at the request of her family. To share memories or offer condolences, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com