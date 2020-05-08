DOW, JENNIFER EVE

Jennifer Eve Dow, daughter of long-time and well-known Danbury resident C. Rodney Dow, passed away on April 16, 2020, in San Jose, CA, at the age of 67. Born in Burlington, VT on January 10, 1953, Jenny grew up in Danbury, CT. After graduating from Danbury High School in 1971, she moved to San Jose, CA and graduated from De Anza College as a Registered Nurse. For 22 years, Jenny did home-care nursing for various agencies in the Bay Area. In 2009, she returned to school and took classes for several years to become a drug counselor, but health problems cut short her goal. Jenny's abiding passion in life was feline animal care. For 20 years, she volunteered much of her time to the Humane Society of Silicon Valley. She fed local feral-cat colonies and actively participated in the TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) program. Jenny never met a cat she didn't love. She endured many health crises and personal struggles, yet she remained funny and feisty till the very end.

Jenny leaves behind her father, Calvin R. Dow of Danbury, CT; her sister Donna (Dow) Gagne and husband, Peter, of Brookfield, CT; brother Andrew Dow and wife, Karen Franklin, of San Jose, CA; sister Andrea (Dow) Mosbacher and husband, Martin, of NYC; nieces Sarah and Rachel Mosbacher of NYC. Jenny is predeceased by her mother, Muriel (Brand) Dow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store