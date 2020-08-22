Jerome T. "Jerry" Murphy
Captain Jerome "Jerry" Thomas Murphy, USN (Ret.) age 80, died on August 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was what you would call a true patriot, serving his country for 31 years in the U.S. Navy and then serving the Brookfield, Connecticut, community as First Selectman from 2003-2007.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, his three children, Christopher (wife Sharon) of Portsmouth, RI, Julia Ashby (husband Chip) of Upper Arlington, OH, Katherine Kelly (husband Shawn) of Natick, MA, and his nine adoring grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph, Ashley, Spencer, Luke, Keira, Brennan, Liam and Reid.
Jerry was a New Year's baby at the start of a new decade born on January 1, 1940. He was raised in Pelham, New York, where he excelled at sports (but not books) and loved every minute of being one of six brothers in the Murphy household. When someone called and asked for "Murph" they would receive a cacophony of six yes's from the brothers.
Jerry graduated from Colgate University and became a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy. He served his country in the Vietnam War and then for the following decades. He served as Executive Officer on USS Kalamazoo and commanded the following ships: USS Penobscot, USS Pluck, USS Suribachi and USS Charleston. Jerry's final tour at sea was as Commander, Amphibious Squadron Six which consisted of five ships, including the flagship USS Guadacanal and a Marine Expeditionary Unit. Assignments ashore included two tours at the Pentagon and one at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal and the Legion of Merit.
Upon his retirement from the Navy, Jerry and Susan moved to Brookfield. With no ships in sight, Jerry continued his patriotic duty in service to the community where he was elected First Selectman from 2003-2007. He stayed active with participation on the Candlewood Lake Authority, Brookfield Inland Wetlands Commission, Brookfield Lions Club and Brookfield VFW. He was an active member of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic Church.
He was an accomplished sailor, a committed first selectman, but, most importantly, an amazing father and husband. He was never afraid to tell his family how much he loved them and often shared the single smartest move he made in life -- marrying Susan. They were married for 50 years. It should be of no surprise that the lifelong sailor enjoyed boating on Candlewood Lake in his classic Chris Craft wooden speedboat, often with Susan by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertrude, his twin sister, Ellen, and his brother, Tony. He is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Stephen Murphy of Walnut Creek, CA, Nicholas Murphy of Richmond, VA, Dr. Quentin Murphy of Brookfield, CT, and Gregory Murphy of Paris, France.
Jerry's family will be receiving family and friends during calling hours on Monday, August 24, from 5-8 p.m. at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic Church, 138 Candlewood Lake Road, Brookfield. Visitors are asked to wear masks for safety. Funeral services will be private; however, anyone is invited to view a live stream of the service on Tuesday, August 25, starting at 10 a.m. by visiting cornellmemorial.com
. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Jerry's memory to the United Way of Western Connecticut, where he once served on the Board of Directors.