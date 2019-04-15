|
|
Jerry Goldberg
Gerald "Jerry" Goldberg, 85, of Brookfield, husband of Sheila (Weiss) Goldberg, father of Michael (Marlene Krumholtz) Goldberg and Steven (Arlene Correa) Goldberg and grandfather of Jeffrey, Jack,Sarah and Benjamin, died on Monday morning, April 15, 2019. Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the United Jewish Center Cemetery, 250 Gray's Bridge Rd., Brookfield with Cantor Penny Kessler of the United Jewish Center of Danbury officiating. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 15, 2019