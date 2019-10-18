|
Jerry J. Greaves
Jerry Greaves of Newtown passed away October 17, 2019 in Newtown Health and Rehabilitation Center after living with dementia for four years.
Born February 11, 1932 in New Bedford, MA, Jerry was the son of the late Charles Greaves and the late Mary Greaves. He was an Army veteran honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sargent.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanine Greaves, his four children, Jennifer O'Brien and her husband Mark of New Fairfield, CT, Bridget Greaves of Norfolk, VA, Melissa Sullivan and her husband Mark of Groveland, MA, Daniel Greaves and his wife Robin of Oxford, CT, three grandsons Matthew, William and Andrew Sullivan of Groveland, MA, and his twin sister Janice Davidian of New Bedford, MA.
Jerry received his degree in Textile Chemistry from New Bedford Technical Institute/Southeastern Massachusetts University and worked in sales for most of his career. In 1999, he retired from Colloid Chemical Company as vice president. Jerry traveled often for business and pleasure leading to friendships worldwide. He was interested in anything mechanical and always had a project in his hands. His many hobbies included model airplanes, clocks and cars. Jerry was a longtime member of the Vintage Sports Car Club of America where he served on the car classification committee and as vice president. He was proud of his role in keeping vintage race cars true to their origins. Jerry was an avid reader and trivia buff and enjoyed sharing his interests with others. As a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Jerry was well known as an usher and for his excellent voice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. Friends may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT 06470.
Published in News Times on Oct. 20, 2019