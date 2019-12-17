|
|
Jessica Lynn Hilliard
Jessica Lynn Hilliard of New Milford, CT, passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019 in New Milford at the age of 35.
She was born October 14, 1984 in Danbury, CT, daughter of Albert Curran of FL and the late Kimberly Dobosh Curran. Jessica graduated from New Milford High School and was working as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Nweeia's office in New Milford. Jessica had her Real Estate License and had worked at William Ravis in New Milford and had her Insurance Agent License and had worked for Lucente Insurance in New Milford. She was loved by many, sweet and had a smile that lit up the room.
Besides her father, Jessica is survived by her husband Josh Hilliard; daughter Kayla Hilliard and son Mason Hilliard; brother Jeffery Curran of FL, her maternal grandparents Frank and Connie Dobosh of Brookfield, CT; mother in law Christina Hilliard of New Milford, CT; Uncle Dwayne Dobosh and Uncle Brian Dobosh and his wife Laurie all of Brookfield, CT; brother-in-law Glenn Hilliard and sister-in-law Carly Hilliard both of New Milford, CT.
Memorial calling hours will take place on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. funeral service at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Dec. 18, 2019