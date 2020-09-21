Jill (McCorkindale) Benson

Jill Benson, "Corky," 59, died suddenly at her home in Tampa, Florida, on August 22, 2020. Born in New Milford on April 19, 1961, Jill Morrison McCorkindale was the youngest daughter of Shirley (Badger) Trenner and Lawrence McCorkindale, both of whom predeceased her.

Jill attended Brookfield High School, and had recently reconnected with many of her classmates via a popular Facebook Group she created, "You Know You're From Brookfield if…" Managing this page and communicating with its many members brought her great joy. She loved to garden, but above all, treasured time spent with family and friends. Jill will be remembered for her generosity of spirit and quirky sense of humor.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Benson, son, Gary (Jillian) and grandson Grayson of Land O Lakes, FL; stepchildren Robert Jr., and Ashley, and their children; sisters Lyn Addair of St. Petersburg, FL, Cynthia McCorkindale of Bethel, CT, Laurie McCorkindale of Panama City Beach FL, half-brothers Jaime Brockett of Perkinsville, VT and R. Kent Ouimette of Rossvile, GA, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Private memorial arrangements have been made by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store