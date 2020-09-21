1/1
Jill Benson
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill (McCorkindale) Benson
Jill Benson, "Corky," 59, died suddenly at her home in Tampa, Florida, on August 22, 2020. Born in New Milford on April 19, 1961, Jill Morrison McCorkindale was the youngest daughter of Shirley (Badger) Trenner and Lawrence McCorkindale, both of whom predeceased her.
Jill attended Brookfield High School, and had recently reconnected with many of her classmates via a popular Facebook Group she created, "You Know You're From Brookfield if…" Managing this page and communicating with its many members brought her great joy. She loved to garden, but above all, treasured time spent with family and friends. Jill will be remembered for her generosity of spirit and quirky sense of humor.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Benson, son, Gary (Jillian) and grandson Grayson of Land O Lakes, FL; stepchildren Robert Jr., and Ashley, and their children; sisters Lyn Addair of St. Petersburg, FL, Cynthia McCorkindale of Bethel, CT, Laurie McCorkindale of Panama City Beach FL, half-brothers Jaime Brockett of Perkinsville, VT and R. Kent Ouimette of Rossvile, GA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private memorial arrangements have been made by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved